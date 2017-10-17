× Police release sketch of man who robbed man, assaulted woman in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. — Police released a sketch of a man they said robbed an elderly man and assaulted an elderly woman in Lansing.

Police said a man approached a woman around 10:30 a.m. Sunday as she was pulling into her garage near 171st and Greenbay Ave. The man demanded her money, and then forced her back into her home where he assaulted her.

He ran away with several pieces of her jewelry.

Police said a robber fitting the same description approached a man Thursday morning at his garage near 171st and Lorenz Avenue — just one block west and one week after Sunday’s incident.

The robber demanded the man’s money and phone, and forced him into his house in search of more money and then ran off.

Police described the man as a black male in his 30s with short hair, approximately 5’09”, medium build, wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are looking for neighbors who have security cameras in place that may have captured the robber on video.

Lansing police asks anyone with surveillance video or other information to call detectives at 708-895-7150.