Parents angry at school’s response after student brings BB gun to Canty Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A fifth grader was caught with a BB gun outside a Chicago Public School and now, parents want answers about how CPS handled the case.

Parents at Canty Elementary School were not happy about how the incident was handled. They were furious and terrified. And in a neighborhood filled with cop and firefighter families, they know how situations like this can escalate.

A police dispatcher was heard around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning saying an 11-year-old male was spotted walking to a school located on the 3700 block of Panama armed with a gun.

The gun turned out to be a BB gun. Parents said the Canty Elementary fifth grader bought it from a seventh grader at the school.

The dispatcher said he was waving it around, wearing a white hoodie and baseball cap.

Parents saw three Chicago police cars at school when they dropped off their kids Monday.

“Actually when I saw the cop cars here, I wanted to take my kids out of school, not knowing what was going on,” Karen Gentile, a parent, said.

They didn’t know what was going on until they got a letter home in their child’s backpack. It said a child had brought a dangerous object to school.

“I’m thinking [it was] a rock not a BB gun,” Steve Siavelis, a parent, said.

Parents said the gun escalates the situation to a whole other level. They’re not happy with how the school is handling it. They believe they should have been told more.

“It’s my job to protect my daughter and I can’t do it and I rely on them,” Jeff Rakowiecki, a parent, said.

The principal refused to comment, CPS said it would not discuss disciplinary matters so parents are left wondering and asking a lot more questions.

There will be a school council meeting Tuesday at the school that parents plan to attend.