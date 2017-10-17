One of the first Ace Hardware stores going out of business after 145 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the country's first Ace Hardware stores is covered in 'Going out of Business' signs after 145 years.

Stauber's Ace Hardware has been passed down four generations, opening it's doors just a year after the Chicago Fire in 1872.

It opened at a time when the entire city was finally beginning to rebuild. The business was extremely successful and became a Chicago landmark along Lincoln Avenue over the years.

The owner, has decided to break family tradition and pursue his passion for flying glider planes.

That leaves lots of aisles of hardware and historic memorabilia with yellow clearance tags. There are contract talks with another buyer who would like the keep the Ace Hardware business, right where it's at, just with a new name on front come late November.