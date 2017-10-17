Matt Verderame talks Trubisky’s first victory & more on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Every week, there will be a first in the career of the newest Bears' savior at the quarterback position.

That's the fun of Mitchell Trubisky's first few starts for the franchise. On Sunday, however, he got the most important first of his tenure with the Bears - a victory.

It came in a place not kind to rookie quarterbacks or anybody - M & T Bank Stadium. Trubisky held his own and didn't throw an interception in and completed a big third down pass to help the Bears knock off the Ravens in overtime.

