Man fell from 20th floor of Loop hotel while taking photos, reports say

CHICAGO — The man who plunged to his death from the LondonHouse Hotel downtown Monday was taking photos when he accidentally fell from a ledge, according to reports.

Chicago police say Memphis newspaper executive Eric Paul Janssen was taking pictures without permission from the 20th floor of the hotel when he fell. He landed on a sixth-floor roof behind the hotel and died. His death was later ruled an accident.

Janssen was in town for Open House Chicago and had been visiting the LondonHouse’s rooftop lounge before he stepped away to take photos, friends and family told the Chicago Tribune.

A vice president for the Sandusky Newspaper Group, Janssen posted photos on Instagram of abandoned buildings and other urban environments. According to reports by DNAinfo and others, he had recently posted photos from Chicago, but the account appears to have since been deleted.

Janssen described himself as a “a novice urban explorer” in an interview with InstaMeet Memphis, TN, posted to Facebook.

“I’d say what probably makes a good urban explorer is boldness mixed with incessant curiosity,” he said in the interview.

“He found beauty in unlikely places,” his sister, Cynthia Vukmer, told the Tribune.