Man beaten into coma 2 months ago now able to speak with police

CHICAGO -- Two months after he was beaten into a coma, a 70-year-old man is now able to tell police what happened to him.

Police said on Saturday, August 7, at about 2:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive and unable to talk to first responders at the Sheridan Red Line stop.

He was hospitalized and has been recovering since then. On October 12, he was able to say that he was robbed and beaten.

Investigators were able to match the CTA video to his account and now police have issued a community alert.

The suspect is described as black man approximately 19 to 25 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 130 to 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green Nike t-shirt, long blue jean shorts, and gray running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.