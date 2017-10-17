× Illinois couple arrested with stockpile of weapons at motel

CASEYVILLE, Ill. — A man and a woman were arrested after police found an arsenal in their motel room in southern Illinois.

Cara Anderson and Shawn Holland both face charges for unlawful possession of firearms.

Police say they received a tip about weapons being kept at a Motel Six, in Caseyville, near St. Louis.

They recovered assault rifles, handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Authorities say they believe the couple was trying to sell them.

“In light of everything else that has been going on with Vegas, with different shootings around the country, this was highly unusual for them to be in a hotel room on the third floor with all these guns and ammunition,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson.

Some of the weapons were assembled with parts that were purchased separately.

Those types of guns are legal to have, but they are illegal to sell because they don’t have serial numbers for tracing them.

“A lot of them are homemade guns — you can buy these receivers, which are called 80 percent receivers, on the internet and you drill them out and make them into fully functional guns,” Watson said. “These could blow up in your hand.”