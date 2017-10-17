Funeral today for Chicago teacher as police continue to hunt for gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Funeral services take place today for a Chicago teacher killed in a drive by shooting.

Friends, family and activists rallied in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood on Monday, following the death of Cynthia Trevillion.

She was walking to the CTA "L" stop on Morse Friday night, when someone in a passing car began shooting at a group of teens.

Trevillion was struck in the head.

Mourners paid tribute to the Waldorf school teacher at her wake earlier in the day.

Police are pouring over surveillance video trying to catch her killer.

No one is in custody.