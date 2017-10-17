× Ex-Chicago cop takes the fifth in murder case

CHICAGO — A former Chicago police detective pleaded the fifth on Monday, when he took the stand in a decades old homicide case.

A judge had ordered Reynaldo Guevara, 74, to testify about allegations that he beat two men into confessing to a 1998 double murder, that they said they did not commit.

Prosecutors had granted Guevara immunity from prosecution but he still refused to answer questions on Monday.

The Chicago Tribune reports that he denied remembering anything.

Several other men who claim they were framed by Guevara were in the courtroom hoping to hear him speak.

Robert Almodovar is suing Guevara. Almodovar was freed in April after serving 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

His murder conviction rested on eyewitness reports obtained by Guevara, the Chicago Tribune said.

Almodovar said it was “surreal” to see the former detective on the stand but was upset that he did not answer questions.