× Does the addition of a day in the year every four years (Leap Day) could drastically change weather patterns

Dear Tom,

Please shed some light on whether the addition of a day in the year every four years (Leap Day) could drastically change weather patterns (as for example the mild temperatures that Chicago is now experiencing).

— Sue Rowland, Frankfort

Dear Sue,

It does not have an effect. The addition of Leap Day every four years actually helps keeps the Earth in the same position relative to the sun on any given day of the year and therefore keeps the cycle of seasons in sync. The “year” (the length of time it takes the Earth to make a complete transit of the sun) is actually approximately 365.25 days in length, and so the addition of an extra day every fourth year restores our planet to its “proper” position. Without a Leap Day every fourth year, the Earth’s seasons would very gradually get out of sync with the time of year.