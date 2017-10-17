× Cubs Game 3 Notes For Tuesday vs. LA Dodgers

* Teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series all-time have gone on to win the series 84 percent of the time (67-13 record). The Dodgers are just 2-3 with such a lead in their history, however. And the Cubs are 0-5, with none of those series lasting more than five games.

* Along with a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks in the NLDS, the Dodgers have won their first five games of a postseason for the first time ever. They are the first NL squad to win their first five games in a postseason since the 2007 Rockies won seven straight.

* The Cubs have just seven hits over the first two games of this series combined (.117 BA). That’s tied for the fewest hits by any team all-time through the first two games of an LCS, along with the Twins in the 1969 ALCS (vs. Orioles).

* Addison Russell’s 19 career RBI in the postseason are the most all-time by a player before turning 24 years old. He surpassed Andruw Jones, who drove in 18 runs in the postseason when 23 or younger.

* Kyle Hendricks threw 7.0 shutout innings against the Nationals in winning Game 1 of the NLDS, but gave up four runs on nine hits in 4.0 innings of a no-decision in Game 5. In two starts against the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS, Hendricks allowed one run in 12.2 innings (0.71 ERA).

* Justin Turner’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday was the 50th walkoff homer in postseason history. It was just the second by a Dodger, along with Kirk Gibson’s two-run shot off Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

* Yu Darvish picked up his first career postseason win (in three starts) in Game 3 of the NLDS last week (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 7 K). His only career start against the Cubs came on July 16 last year with Texas (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 9 K, loss).