Cubs enter Game 3 back home with altered lineup

CHICAGO — The Cubs have altered their lineup for Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, putting Kyle Schwarber in the No. 2 spot and benching struggling second baseman Javier Baez.

Schwarber got the start in left field on Tuesday night against Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish. With Schwarber batting second behind Ben Zobrist, NL MVP Kris Bryant, first baseman

Anthony Rizzo and catcher Willson Contreras each moved down a spot in the order.

Chicago lost the first two games in Los Angeles. The World Series champions are batting just .117 (7 for 60) in the best-of-seven series.

Zobrist replaced Baez at second base, but the slick-fielding Baez likely will come in if the Cubs have a lead late in the game. Baez is 0 for 19 with eight strikeouts for the playoffs.