Cubs bring NLCS back to Wrigley Field for Game 3 tonight

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight in Game 3 of the NLCS.

The Cubs are down two games, but will they take Game 3?

Being at home with a day of rest can only help. Since losing two games in LA, ticket prices have dropped for Game 3 tonight.

On StubHub, there are listings for Game 3 under $100 — less than half the price of when the Cubs clinched last week.

Game 4 on Wednesday is even cheaper.

But the Cubs in the NLCS is still a hot ticket with fans hanging onto hope the defending champions can win three straight at home.

Dodgers fans have trickled into town, anxious for a sweep.

For those hoping to be here to witness a potential comeback against the dodgers like last year, the Better Business Bureau is warning about ticket scams.

Counterfeits are out there so only buy from trusted vendors.

Watching the series this week will steal some sleep from a lot of people with the 8 p.m. start times. That will mean a lot of weariness and perhaps less productivity — but of course, fans hope the Cubs will make it worth it.

Game 3 is schedule at 8 p.m. tonight at Wrigley Field.