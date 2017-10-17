× CTA pushing victim identifies suspected attacker in court

CHICAGO — A man who was pushed onto the CTA tracks in August, identified his suspected attacker in court.

Ben Benedict pointed out 34-year-old Chad Estep.

He says he was waiting for a train at the CTA’s Washington Blue Line station on August 1, when he was pushed from behind onto the tracks.

Benedict testified the two did not know each other and had not exchanged words.

Police revealed that there is surveillance video of the attack.

Estep is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.