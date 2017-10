Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cardinal Blase Cupich stopped by WGN studios on Tuesday. He sat down with WGN’s Lourdes Duarte, who asked him about recent rumors that he may be headed to the Vatican.

He said there was no foundation to the rumor at all. He said he has the best job in the world in Chicago.

The cardinal had stopped by to talk about the archdiocese's Young Adult Faith Night, which takes place Friday.