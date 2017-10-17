× Bulls forwards Bobby Portis, Nikola Mirotic involved in an altercation at practice

CHICAGO – This morning they seemed like a team ready for a fresh start with primarily new group of players.

That appears to have changed at some point during Tuesday’s practice, when forwards Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis were involved in an altercation.

The Bulls released a statement confirming reports that circulated around 5 PM about the incident at the Advocate Center.

“Chicago Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotić had a physical altercation during today’s practice,” said the team in a statement released after 6 PM on Tuesday. “As a result of the incident, Mirotić suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures. Surgery is likely required. Mirotić is out indefinitely.

The Bulls are evaluating disciplinary action. An update will be provided when applicable.”

Reports have begun circulating as to what happened during the practice, mainly that the injuries to Mirotic came because of a punch from Portis to the face.

Sources: Portis, Mirotic were getting verbal, physical and escalated into punches. Portis connected, Mirotic stayed down several minutes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2017

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.