Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big shout out to our pals at Clark Street Sports for all the Cubs swag! They're good people, visit them at their stores or check them out at www.clarkstreetsports.com

A monumental task of giving out 100's of slices of pizza goes to Lou Malnati's, thank you to your amazing team and all the great pizza. Order a few at Lou Malnati's.

All the great World Series memorabilia from Chicago Tribune, thank you!

As always, thanks for Grant Deporter from Harry Caray's!