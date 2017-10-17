Argument, clash with police breaks out during vigil for slain Rogers Park teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- While some were hoping Cynthia Trevillion’s death would be a turning point for the Rogers Park community – a vigil held Monday night to discuss an uptick in gun violence turned into an argument among neighbors and an unexpected clash with police.

Timothy Rose has lived in Rogers Park for seven years. He is seen in a video of the confrontation with his hands in the air speaking up during Monday’s vigil. Police approached him and pushed him to the back of the crowd.

“A couple of them approached me from behind and said, 'You’re going to need to leave,' and started gently pushing me on my chest, started pushing me back,” Rose said.

During a Stop the Violence meeting Monday night in Rogers Park, Rose raised questions about how the police have approached curbing violence in the neighborhood.

He wasn’t the first to interrupt Monday’s forum but he was the only person police pushed out. His friends followed him.

WATCH: Clash with police breaks out in Rogers Park

Police eventually let them back in and told the group to keep it respectful.

But many neighbors said the situation is a prime example of tension in the neighborhood between police and the public.

“The community meeting was called and suddenly, because he spoke up and spoke up with a loud voice, he was surrounded by police and hustled off to the side. That’s not what we expect in Rogers Park,” Michael Harrington, Rogers Park resident, said.

“To react in that way to someone who was essentially protesting nonviolently is completely unacceptable,” Leah Lenardic, Rogers Park resident, said.

Police said the goal of Monday’s meeting was to bring people together. But many said they feel police weren’t listening.

“If we are going to organize and come together we need to do it in such a way that we can hear all voices and we’re not shouting over each other. So the goal wasn’t to remove him,” Glen Brooks, CPD director of public engagement, said.

“I spoke out just because what they’re coming here to enlist people to do, community policing, it’s basically code for stop and frisk, racist policies which just end up shuffling poor and homeless people into the criminal justice system. And that’s not actually what’s keeping communities safe,” Rose said.

Trevillion was a big part of the Rogers Park community. Her family says she would want whoever shot her to be rehabilitated, not only punished.

Police are still searching for her killer.