‘Zombie Frap’ possibly coming to Starbucks in time for Halloween

Not crazy about the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks? The coffee giant may have another beverage for customers to try this season.

The Zombie Frappuccino is rumored to come to the coffee shops just in time for Halloween.

The drink is said to be a blend of green apple caramel powder and pink powder, topped with pink whipped cream to resemble brains.

Starbucks hasn’t said anything officially about the new drink but word is leaking out from baristas on social media. They said the drink will be available on October 26.

A Starbucks in South Carolina posted about the upcoming drink on their Instagram page.