Wheaton judge stripped of duties after discharge of gun in home

WHEATON, Ill. — A circuit court judge in west suburban Wheaton has been removed from the bench until further notice, because of an incident involving a gun at his home in September.

Police said 67-year-old Patrick O’Shea acted recklessly, when a gun fired in his home on East Willow last month.

Police have not provided more details.

He was released on bond but he had to surrender all his weapons to police.