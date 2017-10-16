× Weekend flooding still causing problems on Chicago-area roadways

CHICAGO — Weekend flooding has forced some closures along Monday morning commute routes.

Prominent closures include:

BOLINGBROOK: Weber Rd closed Boughton to Royce, but is now open in one lane both ways.

LAKE BLUFF: IL-176 closed from the RR Viaduct to Sheridan Rd.

GLEN ELLYN: IL-53 closed Butterfield to S. Park.

LEMONT: Chicago closed 4th St to Kotlin.

LISLE: IL 53 closed Burlington to Southport.

NAPERVILLE: Naper Blvd blocked north of Dunrobin. Traffic detoured to Olesen.

OAK LAWN: WB 95th St to NB Harlem closed.

PLAINFIELD: Lily Cache blocked north of Caton Farm; Naperville-Plainfield Road blocked 135th St. and 127th St.

RIVERSIDE: 1st Ave(IL-171) closed Ogden Ave. to 31st St.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Transportation has listed the following closings:

ORLAND PARK: 143rd St. at Wolf Road to Will Cook Road.

GLEN ELLYN: IL 53 at IL 56 to S. Park.

The Naperville area offers a map to keep you updated on road closures and hazards.