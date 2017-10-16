Weekend flooding still causing problems on Chicago-area roadways
CHICAGO — Weekend flooding has forced some closures along Monday morning commute routes.
Prominent closures include:
- BOLINGBROOK: Weber Rd closed Boughton to Royce, but is now open in one lane both ways.
- LAKE BLUFF: IL-176 closed from the RR Viaduct to Sheridan Rd.
- GLEN ELLYN: IL-53 closed Butterfield to S. Park.
- LEMONT: Chicago closed 4th St to Kotlin.
- LISLE: IL 53 closed Burlington to Southport.
- NAPERVILLE: Naper Blvd blocked north of Dunrobin. Traffic detoured to Olesen.
- OAK LAWN: WB 95th St to NB Harlem closed.
- PLAINFIELD: Lily Cache blocked north of Caton Farm; Naperville-Plainfield Road blocked 135th St. and 127th St.
- RIVERSIDE: 1st Ave(IL-171) closed Ogden Ave. to 31st St.
Additionally, the Illinois Department of Transportation has listed the following closings:
- ORLAND PARK: 143rd St. at Wolf Road to Will Cook Road.
- GLEN ELLYN: IL 53 at IL 56 to S. Park.
The Naperville area offers a map to keep you updated on road closures and hazards.
