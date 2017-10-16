Warm, dry weather through Saturday

Following Saturday’s record rains, the Chicago area will experience dry, mild conditions for several days. High pressure will dominate the weather through the week, eventually giving way to an approaching cold front and associated showers on Sunday. Until then, temperatures will run well above normal and skies will be clear or partly cloudy. Area rivers, still at or above flood stage at many locations, will continue a gradual decrease.

Ex-Hurricane Ophelia hit Ireland and Wales hard with full hurricane-like fury on Monday, bringing powerful winds that caused widespread damage, power outages and at least three deaths. Ophelia’s center crossed the southwest coast of Ireland at 12:30 pm Monday (Ireland time) and crossed the country in about four hours, then emerged from the north coast.