Support staff on strike at Palatine school district

PALATINE, Ill. — Support staff at schools in Palatine are on strike.

This is in Community Consolidated School District 15.

It affects 450 secretaries, clerical workers, classroom aides, nurses and sign language interpreters.

They say they’ve been without a contract since July 1.

Negotiations were just called off at 5 a.m. Monday.

The district says all schools will remain open during the strike.

But they say if parents choose to keep their children at home, it will be counted as an excused absence.