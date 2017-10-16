Round Lake Park traffic stop leads to $3M drug bust

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. – A traffic stop in Round Lake Park led to a $3 million drug bust and the arrest of two people.

Police stopped Jose Avila-Zumadio, 32, of Guadalajara, Mexico, for a moving violation on October 7 around 4:15 p.m. near Route 134 and Fairlawn. He was arrested for a not having a valid driver’s license.

Police said they found $15,000 of marijuana in the car–about 3.25 pounds. He was also in possession of $1,900 and a forged Mexican passport.

Zumadio faces charges of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis and forgery.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police continued to investigate Zumadio’s actions and on Friday October 13, the police department executed search warrants.

During their search, police found 600 pounds of marijuana (about $3 million worth) an AR-15 rifle with advance sighting and a loaded 30 round magazine, three boxes with a 20 count of ammunition and $6,861.

Maria Villa-Mauleon, 30, of the 400 block of Meadow Green was arrested and charged.

She faces charges of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a valid FOID card, unlawful possession of ammunition and child endangerment.

She is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.