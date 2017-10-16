Orkin names Chicago the rattiest city in America for the 3rd year running

CHICAGO — Fall is rodent season as pests like notorious rats seek out food and shelter for the winter. Chicago is no stranger to these pests. On Monday, Chicago topped Orkin’s list of rattiest cities for the third consecutive year.

Rodents are more then an unpleasant nuisance. Rats and mice can increase a home’s risk of fire, damage a home’s foundation, contaminate food, and transmit pathogens.

“Rodents like to chew on wood and electrical wires, increasing the fire danger behind your walls and potentially damage to your home,” John Kane, entomologist and Technical Director of Orkin’s Midwest Region, explained in a news release.

Orkin recommends calling a pest control agency as soon as rodents are suspected present. Residents can check for droppings, burrows and rub marks along a home’s entry points to help determine rodent’s presence.

To prevent rodent infestation, residents should also properly store food, clean up all crumbs and spills, and block all holes that are possible entryways.

Here are Orkin’s top 50 rattiest cities. Rankings are based on the number of rodent treatments the company performed from September 15, 2016 – September 15, 2017.

Chicago New York Los Angeles (+1) San Francisco – Oakland (+1) Washington, DC (-2) Philadelphia (+1) Detroit (+2) Baltimore (-2) Seattle – Tacoma Dallas – Ft. Worth (+4) Denver (-1) Minneapolis – St. Paul (-4) Cleveland – Akron (+2) Atlanta (+2) Boston (-3) Hartford – New Haven (+1) Portland, OR (+3) Miami – Ft. Lauderdale (-5) Indianapolis Houston (+1) Milwaukee (+2) Pittsburgh (-4) New Orleans (+15) Cincinnati (+10) Richmond – Petersburg Sacramento – Stockton (+6) Kansas City (+3) Charlotte (-1) Norfolk – Portsmouth – Newport News (-5) Buffalo (-1) Columbus, OH (+6) St. Louis (-4) Raleigh – Durham (-11) Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo (-1) San Diego (+12) Albany – Schenectady (-10) San Antonio Tampa – St. Petersburg (-7) Rochester, NY (-4) Nashville (-1) Champaign – Springfield – Decatur Greenville – Spartanburg (-2) Memphis Phoenix (+1) Syracuse West Palm Beach (-10) Orlando – Daytona Beach (-1) Madison (+1) Flint – Saginaw (-8) Green Bay – Appleton (-6)

