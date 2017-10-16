Midday Fix: Cameron Meredith

Taylor D. Venning and Cameron Meredith

Social Works Chicago

Event:

Catch a Camburger and Inspire Others

Tuesday, October 17

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Meatheads

955 Rockland Avenue A

Lake Bluff

Camburger

Use a fresh-baked potato bun, lightly oiled and grilled to give it a nice crisp texture.

1-1/2 strips of Applewood smoked bacon cooked on a flat top grill, 2 minutes on each side.

2 Certified Angus Beef Patties seasoned with Kosher Salt seared on a flat top grill. Cook about 2 minutes on first side and then finish with another minute on the second. As you are cooking the beef patties on the first side, crack 1 large Grade A egg and cook in 1tsp of canola oil on the flat top grill making sure to break the yolk. Cook about 2 minutes on the first side and then finish with another minute on the second.

Place 1 ring of pineapple on the bottom bun, followed by 3 to 4 jalapeño slices, 2 beef patties, fried egg, bacon and 3/4 oz. BBQ sauce.

Cover with top bun.