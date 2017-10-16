Lunchbreak: Shepherd’s pie

Executive Chef Marcus Mooney

The Kerry Piper

7900 Joliet Road

Willowbrook

www.kerrypiper.com

Muldoon’s

133 W Front Street

Wheaton

www.muldoonswheaton.com

Event:

9th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, November 4

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Downtown Wheaton

For tickets:

www.eventbrite.com

Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients:

3 lbs ground beef

1/2 cup peas

1/2 cup tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup onions, diced

1/4 cup Guinness

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp fresh rosemary

1/2 tsp fresh thyme

2 Tbs oil

1/4 tsp salt

2 cups beef broth

1/2 cup fresh carrots, diced

2 Tbs flour

1/2 tsp fresh parsley

4 cups mashed potatoes

Directions:

Heat the oil in the pot and add the ground beef and brown. Add the onions and carrots to the pan and saute them together with the beef. Add the tomatoes and sweat them. Then add the Guinness. When the Guinness has reduced, add the flour and stir to incorporate. Once the flour is incorporated, add the beef broth, fresh herbs, seasoning and peas. The mix. Once all the items have been blended, spoon the mashed potatoes over the mixture and place in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. The serve. This dish is best when allowed to cool slightly when it comes out of the oven.