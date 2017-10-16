Friends, family gather to mourn loss of teacher fatally shot in Rogers Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Family, friends and students gathered together on Monday to honor a long-time Rogers Park teacher who was shot and killed while walking to dinner with her husband Friday night.

People were coming in and out of the Christian Community Church In Lincoln Square all afternoon and people kept saying the same thing-- Cynthia Trevillion, 64, was an incredible friend, an incredible teacher and this community is at a total loss when it comes to making sense of what happened to her.

Trevillion was caught in gunfire from a drive by shooting in Rogers Park. Police said she was not the intended target. She and her husband – who were both teachers at the Chicago Waldorf School -- were walking to the Morse CTA station to head to dinner with friends when she was shot in the head.

Over the weekend, friends and students raised nearly $30,000 for her funeral expenses. The people who loved her say her death is an incredible shock.

School was cancelled Monday and Tuesday so students can get grief counseling and pay their respects.

At Monday’s visitation many people said they can’t get over the fact that she was just walking to the train. This could have happened to anyone.

“Cynthia was just a beautiful, generous soul. She met people right where they were. She loved Rogers Park,” Kathy Matlin, who worked with Trevillion, said. “She lived in the community. She walked everywhere. She biked everywhere. Not only did she teach at the school and love children and education but she really wanted to be a part of the community.”

This visitation started at 1 p.m.

Police said they are still searching for whoever killed her. Nobody is in custody.

There will be a meeting Monday night to discuss the recent gun violence in Rogers Park.