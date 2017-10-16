Fall Fashion with Ready Pretty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Styling Tips:

#1: Embellishments like pearls or patches are a fun way to refresh old jeans.

#2: Don’t be afraid to mix and match brown and black - it’s a super sophisticated look when done right.

#3: When wearing leather leggings, always makes sure your top is a bit longer to create the best proportional look for your body.

#4: A versatile vest is a great addition to any closet and can be worn with dresses, skirts and pants. Wear it with or without a belt to mix things up.

#5: Add some color to your basic moto jackets. Pastels, bold hues or even rich browns are a great alternative to basic black.