Eddie Olczyk expected to be on the call for two Blackhawks games this week: Report

CHICAGO – This week, Blackhawks fans will get a chance to hear one of their favorite announcers on the call as he continues his fight against cancer.

According to a report in USA Today, Eddie Olczyk will call the Blackhawks’ game against the Blues in St. Louis on NBCSN Wednesday with play-by-play announcer “Doc” Emrick. In the report, it also says that he will join longtime partner Pat Foley for the call on the Blackhawks-Oilers game on WGN that Thursday night.

Eddie Olczyk returning to @NHLonNBCSports booth Wednesday; will work as health allows. https://t.co/YCg2urwOfF — Kevin Allen (@ByKevinAllen) October 16, 2017

Olczyk took a leave of absence after announcing that he was diagnosed with Colon Cancer this summer. He has already undergone treatments that are expected to last six months.

During the Blackhawks’ second game of the season against Columbus, Olczyk was in attendance and joined Foley in the broadcast booth during an intermission.