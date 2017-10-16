Delta passenger says she was told to stop singing national anthem

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A doctor in Georgia says she was given an apology from Delta Airlines after a flight attendant asked her to stop singing the national anthem to honor a fallen soldier.

Dr. Pamela Gaudry was on a flight back to Georgia when she learned that fallen Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright was on her flight.

She and others on the flight agreed to sing the anthem as they waited for the soldiers to unload his body.

That was when a flight attendant told her that her singing was against company policy.

“She did not tell the rest of the plane that singing the national anthem for this soldier was against company policy,” Gaudry told WTOC. “She told me that several of the people on the plane were from other countries and that they were uncomfortable with us singing the national anthem.”

Gaudry said she wished she’d had the courage to just sing anyway, but she didn’t.

“I just sat there with tears rolling down my face,” she said.

She says there is a silver lining in the incident. Gaudry told her story in a video that’s gone viral and now she says hundreds of thousands of people can honor Wright and pray for his family.