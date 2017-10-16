Cubs fans warned about ticket scams ahead of Game 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cubs fans remain hopeful that the team can turn things around. They are back at home and there’s hope that they’re going to win.

Fans say their team may be down but they're not out.

The walk-off homer by the Dodger's Justin Turner brings the good guys back to their home field down two games to none.

Game 3 is Tuesday and there are tickets available but it’s buyer beware according to Steve Bernas of the Better Business Bureau as fans have been getting the shaft by buying bogus tickets.

“It happens every big game especially a series like this. The scammers come out of the woodwork,” Barnas said.

Bernas offers these tips:

Consider your source, in other words, know the difference between a professional ticket broker and a ticket scalper

If purchasing online buy only from trusted vendors with a secured purchasing product

Know the refund policy with clearly stated policies

Use a credit card to ensure protection n in case something does go wrong

Bernas said never buy a ticket off of somebody from the street. Currently, $90 gets you in the door for Game 3 according to StubHub.