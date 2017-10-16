× CPD Applications due at midnight tonight

CHICAGO — If you’re thinking of joining the Chicago Police force, you need to get your application in by midnight.

So far, 10,000 applications have been turned in.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports about half are Chicago Public Schools graduates. Seventy-seven percent are minorities and 10 percent are military veterans.

The Department says it wants to hire 100 officers per month from now until the end of next year.

You can apply at http://www.bethechangecpd.com.