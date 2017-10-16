Chicago hotel steps up when couple’s wedding in Puerto Rico canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago couple planned to have a destination wedding in Puerto Rico but Hurricane Maria ruined that dream.

Anna and Brian Fehr still shared the moment with friends and family, thanks to the Hotel Monaco. Someone working at the hotel overheard Anna talk about what had happened and helped arrange the event.

Everything came together fast, giving the newlyweds a memorable wedding story.

"These people that you run into in life that all of a sudden make things happen, you kind of lose faith in that sometimes, and it's been great to run into people like that," bride Anna said.

"We were able to bounce through all those things. I am more excited than ever to be with my wife Anna and we made it happen. And we'll get our day in Puerto Rico but this is just an excellent, awesome, amazing story and moment for us," groom Brian said.

Family from Puerto Rico even managed to fly in for the wedding.