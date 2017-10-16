Bears Insider on long overdue road win in Baltimore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Radio's Adam Hoge finds plenty of positives in the Bears first road win since December of 2015. He praises the defense for finally breaking through with interceptions, making up for special teams miscues and he breaks down the trick play for Tarik Cohen. Hoge was also impressed with Mitch Trubisky's first road game against the Ravens and says the Bears lose that game with Mike Glennon under center.