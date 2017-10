× 1 dead, several injured in Aurora crash

AURORA — One person is dead and several others were injured in a crash in the western suburbs.

Police said two vehicles were speeding down Orchard Road, near I-88 when they slammed into a semi-truck.

One person died at the scene. Two others were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two vehicles were firing shots at each other, in the minutes leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.