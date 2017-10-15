× Two teens fatally shot in Gresham

CHICAGO — Two teenage boys were shot and killed on the South Side

The shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The boys, 17 and 19, were in a minivan at 89th and Union when someone in a gray sedan drove by and opened fire, hitting the boys in the head and body.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several family members watched as authorities removed their bodies from the van.

They learned about the shooting on social media.