× Police: 7-year-old girl accidentally shot in the chest

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound from a handgun that appears to have gone off by accident Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to a police statement, the girl was inside a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood around 3 p.m. Sunday when a gun “accidentally discharged,” and the bullet struck her in the side of the chest. She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where doctors were able to stabilize her condition. Police say they recovered a handgun from inside the house.

Police said Area South detectives are investigating, and DCFS was notified of the incident.