Man abducted, sexually assaulted teen girl in Auburn Gresham, police say

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man they said abducted and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said an armed man driving a gray SUV abducted the girl from the 8600 block of South Halsted Street on Saturday around 7:20 a.m. She was then taken to another location where she was sexually assaulted. The victim was then taken to 86th and Peoria Street where she was let go.

Police describe the man as a black male around 19-25 years old and was wearing a gray Wonder Woman t-shirt, dark colored jeans and black Air Jordans.

He was driving a small to medium sized gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8272.