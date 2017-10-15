Lester, Cubs trying to bounce back from Game 1 loss

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES — The Chicago Cubs try to bounce back tonight from their 5-2 loss to the Dodgers in the opener of the National League Championship Series.
Jon Lester pitches for the defending World Series champs, while former Cubs pitcher Rich Hill starts for the Dodgers.
The teams travel to Chicago for Game 3 on Tuesday.