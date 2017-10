Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- One of the area's scariest haunted houses, The House of Torment is back again this year for its third season, featuring new creatures, familiar Chicago settings and two new themes with nightly performances through Nov. 4. Scary clowns, praying mantises, apocalyptic zombies and other creatures of the night lurk inside.

Take a trip through a bug-infested lair, Nightmare High, and the Fall Harvest with WGN's own Andrea Darlas.