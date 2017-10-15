(CHICAGO) -- Cat Garcia, baseball writer for WLS-AM 890, Baseball Prospectus and Sporting News, joins Josh Frydman and Jarrett Payton Sunday on Sports Feed talking about the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the NLCS, the Cubs bullpen and hitting woes, and the controversial blocking home plate ruling in Saturday night's game.
Cat Garcia breaks down the Cubs-Dodgers NLCS series on Sports Feed
-
Cat Garcia wraps up the first half for the Cubs & White Sox on Sports Feed
-
#FeedOnThis: Every Rose has its tears
-
Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies discuss the Cubs’ stretch run on Sports Feed
-
#FeedonThis: The Cubs-Nationals NLDS is almost here!
-
Sports Feed previews Game 5 of the Cubs’ NLDS with the Nationals on Thursday
-
-
Jordan Bernfield discusses the Cubs’ upcoming NLDS on Sports Feed
-
From Cubs-Cards to NFL and College Sports, Joan Niesen covers it all on Sports Feed
-
Danny Parkins discusses the Bears move to Mitchell Trubisky on Sports Feed
-
#FeedonThis: Is Contreras’ return enough to get the Cubs over the top?
-
From The Tower: The Cubbies and Trubisky are the talk of the town
-
-
Jason Goch joins Sports Feed to talk Cubs & Bears on Monday
-
Jimmy Greenfield talks Cubs, pays tribute to John Arguello on Sports Feed
-
Dave Eanet talks Cubs and Cats on Sports Feed