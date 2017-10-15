Here’s how to support Salvation Army wildfire relief

Cat Garcia breaks down the Cubs-Dodgers NLCS series on Sports Feed

Posted 8:03 PM, October 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04PM, October 15, 2017

(CHICAGO) -- Cat Garcia, baseball writer for WLS-AM 890, Baseball Prospectus and Sporting News, joins Josh Frydman and Jarrett Payton Sunday on Sports Feed talking about the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the NLCS, the Cubs bullpen and hitting woes, and the controversial blocking home plate ruling in Saturday night's game.