Boy, 6, hospitalized after car plunged into suburban retention pond

AURORA, Ill. — A six-year-old boy is in critical condition after the car he was riding in plunged into a retention pond in west suburban Aurora.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of I-88 and Diehl Road.

The driver of the car lost control and her car went right into the pond just south of Diehl Road.

Three women were able to get out of the car, but the boy was trapped.

A dive team pulled him from the water after about 30 minutes, and he was taken to an Aurora hospital.

Police said it appears alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

It is not known if weather may have also played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.