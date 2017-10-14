× Woman, 64, fatally shot in Rogers Park ID’d as Chicago teacher

CHICAGO – A 64-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Rogers Park on Friday was identified as a Chicago teacher.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cynthia and John Trevillion, both teachers at the Chicago Waldorf School, were walking to the Morse CTA train to meet friends for dinner when someone started shooting on the 6900 block of Glenwood Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Cynthia Trevillion was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where she later died. She was not the intended target.

Cynthia and John were married for 29 years.

“I was right beside her. I saw and heard the same gunshots, and I hit the deck before she did, and when she did came down she had already been shot,” John told the Chicago Tribune.

No one is in custody.

A half hour earlier and a few miles away, in the 2100 block of West Touhy, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting. He was shot in the back and taken to the hospital in critical condition.