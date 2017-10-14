Tornado watch in effect for part of northern Illinois until 1 AM CDT.
In northeast Illinois, this watch includes the counties of LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, and Livingston.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Southeast Iowa
Northern and western Illinois
Far eastern Kansas
Northern Missouri
* Effective this Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning from 510
PM until 100 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A couple tornadoes possible
Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
SUMMARY…Storms will continue to intensify in multiple pre-frontal
corridors across the region. Some hail will initially be possible,
but damaging winds should be the primary risk along with some
potential for tornadoes, particularly as low-level shear steadily
strengthens this evening.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles
north and south of a line from 10 miles east southeast of Marseilles
IL to 15 miles west of Olathe KS.