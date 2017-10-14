× Tornado watch in effect for part of northern Illinois until 1 AM CDT.

In northeast Illinois, this watch includes the counties of LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, and Livingston.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Southeast Iowa

Northern and western Illinois

Far eastern Kansas

Northern Missouri

* Effective this Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning from 510

PM until 100 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

A couple tornadoes possible

Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY…Storms will continue to intensify in multiple pre-frontal

corridors across the region. Some hail will initially be possible,

but damaging winds should be the primary risk along with some

potential for tornadoes, particularly as low-level shear steadily

strengthens this evening.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles

north and south of a line from 10 miles east southeast of Marseilles

IL to 15 miles west of Olathe KS.