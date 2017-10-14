Sunny days on the wane as daylight grows shorter
-
Quiet weather to let flood waters recede next few days
-
Warm weather and more rain to follow ‘chilly’ wet Tuesday
-
Surge of heat to produce an explosively unstable atmosphere Wednesday and a late day/nighttime severe weather threat; humidity to ease modestly later this week; heat’s on next week
-
Upcoming cool weather a preview of approaching autumn
-
7-day forecast: Warm, sunny with some clouds
-
-
7-day forecast: Cool, sunny and breezy
-
7-day forecast: Sunny, cool and partly cloudy
-
Weather extremes continue: Cool here, searing heat out west
-
7-day forecast: Warm and sunny weekend
-
Midway tops 90° for a 10th time in 2017; humid air fuels scattered showers and t-storms Thursday—severe weather risk: Indiana/Michigan; humidities pull back for the weekend
-
-
Five straight days of storms, finally a respite
-
7-Day Forecast: Sunny weekend, 80`s possible next week
-
Atmosphere primed for severe weather/flooding downpours