× ..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 9:45PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWTON…PORTER… SOUTHEASTERN LAKE AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES IN INDIANA

Strong thunderstorms in northwest Indiana until 9:45PM CDT…see interactive radar at the top of this page…

At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Beverly Shores to near Boone Grove.

Movement was east at 55 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Valparaiso, Chesterton, Porter, De Motte, Hebron, Boone Grove, Dunns

Bridge, Lincoln Hills, Malden, Forest City, Sumava Resorts, Roselawn,

Kouts, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores, Kvpz and Wheatfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&