× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN KENDALL…LIVINGSTON… EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE…WESTERN WILL…GRUNDY…SOUTHWESTERN KANKAKEE AND NORTH CENTRAL FORD COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT…

Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts to 50 miles per hour and heavy downpours moving through portions of Kendall, Livingston, LaSalle, Will, Grundy, Kankakee and Ford Counties until 11:30PM CDT. See interactive radar display at the top of of the wgntv.com page.

At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of Newark to 9 miles south of

Seneca to near Pontiac. Movement was east at 50 mph.

Isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen,

Morris, Channahon, Pontiac, Minooka, Dwight, Seneca, Wilmington,

Ingalls Park, Shorewood, Manhattan, Braidwood, Coal City, Diamond and

Elwood.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 190 and 259.

I-80 between mile markers 103 and 140.

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 6.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, north

central, northeastern and east central Illinois.