SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LA SALLE COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM CDT…

Storms moving east into LaSalle County with possible wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour and heavy downpours.

At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Mendota to Granville.

Movement was east at 60 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms along

with a period of very heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, Marseilles, Oglesby, Seneca, Serena, La Salle,

Sheridan, Utica, Somonauk, Earlville, North Utica, Leland, Tonica,

Grand Ridge, Naplate, Millington, Cedar Point and Troy Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.