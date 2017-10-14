× …SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENDALL…NORTHWESTERN WILL… NORTHERN GRUNDY…KANE…DUPAGE AND WESTERN COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT…

A band of strong thunderstorms with wind gusts to 45-50 miles per hour, heavy downpours and vivid lightning is approaching Chicago from the west at 7:20PM CDT.

At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Elburn to near Ottawa. Movement was east

at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be probable with these storms, along

with a one hour period of very heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Yorkville, Naperville, Elgin, Arlington Heights,

Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines,

Orland Park, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak

Park, Downers Grove and Glenview.

This also includes the Spooktacular Fall Festival.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.